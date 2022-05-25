Guy Johnson and Alix Steel bring you the conversations dominating the trading desks at the City of London and the view from on Wall Street. Join us every business day for a deep-dive rundown of transatlantic market action, brought to you by Bloomberg Radio.
Boris Johnson and Partygate, More from Davos
Hosts Guy Johnson and Alix Steel talk with Bloomberg's James Woolcock about the latest with UK PM Boris Johnson and Partygate. Plus, they hear more from leaders at Davos, including Guggenheim Partners CIO Scott Minerd, Standard Charted Chairman Jose Vinals, and Aramco's President/CEO Amin Hassan Nasser. They also chat about the sale of Chelsea FC with Bloomberg's David Hellier, and the Fed.
May 25, 2022
