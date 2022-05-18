Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Sound On: McCarthy Peloton Rant, Musk Switches to GOP
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Bloomberg's Abigail Doolittle discusses today's market selloff, Lincoln Mitchell, writer and political analyst discusses the Pennsylvania primary elections and the outlook for the midterms, Bloomberg power reporter Naureen Malik discusses the blackouts risk this summer as heat, drought, shuttered power plants and supply-chain woes strain the electric grid, and Bloomberg Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino and Rick Davis discusses Elon Musk's declaration by tweet that he's giving up on Democrats and voting for Republicans and House minority leader's Kevin McCarthy's rant about Peloton memberships in Congress.
