Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Musk Hinges Twitter Deal on Bot Claims
Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Technology Analyst Mandeep Singh discusses Elon Musk saying he will not go forward with a takeover of Twitter unless the social media giant can prove bots make up fewer than 5% of its users. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg News Venture Capital Reporter Lizette Chapman share the details of Lizette's Businessweek Magazine story High-Flying Startups Feel the Pain of a Long-Predicted Downturn. Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Retail Staples & Packaged Food Analyst Jennifer Bartashus breaks down Walmart earnings and outlook. And we Drive to the Close with Quincy Krosby, Chief Equity Strategist at LPL Financial. Hosts: Tim Stenovec and Kriti Gupta. Producer: Paul Brennan.
May 17, 2022