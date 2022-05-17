Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: EU: Ruble Payments Violate Sanctions(Podcast)
Adam Smith, Partner at Gibson Dunn discusses the next steps by the United States and the European Union on sanctions against Russia. He spoke with Bloomberg's David Westin.
May 17, 2022
