Browse all episodes

Taking Cover

Sell in May is taking on new velocity with Nir Kaissar; A look-ahead to the Pennsylvania primaries with Jonathan Bernstein; Hal Brands on whether Russia's war in Ukraine is turning into a proxy war; And nostalgia is the new black - not just in Russia, but also in The Philippines, where 'Bongbong' Marcos is returning the dynasty to the presidential palace. Clara Ferreira Marques gives her analysis. Hosted by Vonnie Quinn.