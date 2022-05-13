Editorials and commentaries from Bloomberg Opinion
Taking Cover
Sell in May is taking on new velocity with Nir Kaissar; A look-ahead to the Pennsylvania primaries with Jonathan Bernstein; Hal Brands on whether Russia's war in Ukraine is turning into a proxy war; And nostalgia is the new black - not just in Russia, but also in The Philippines, where 'Bongbong' Marcos is returning the dynasty to the presidential palace. Clara Ferreira Marques gives her analysis. Hosted by Vonnie Quinn.
May 13, 2022
