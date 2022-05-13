Browse all episodes

Markets, Twitter, Labor, And Baby Formula

Tal Reback, Director at KKR Capital Markets, discusses the economy and markets in 2022. Mandeep Singh, Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Tech Analyst, and Bloomberg News correspondent Ed Ludlow discuss the latest on Elon Musk and his Twitter takeover bid and what it means for Tesla. Ian Siegel, CEO at ZipRecruiter (NYSE: ZIP), discusses his company’s performance in Q1 and the labor market in the US. Laura Modi, CEO and founder of Bobbie, a female-founded infant formula company, talks about the shortage of baby formula in the US, the supply chain, and the challenges her business is facing. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.