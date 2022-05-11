Hero

Bloomberg Technology Podcast

Bloomberg Technology is the only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business.

Tech Stocks Bounce Back and Tony Fadell's Advice

Bloomberg's Emily Chang breaks down the latest market moves with the Nasdaq 100 seeing a bump a day after a sell-off that erased trillions. Plus, her interview with iPod inventor Tony Fadell and his advice to entrepreneurs in these times of market turmoil.

May 11, 2022

