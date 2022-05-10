Sound On:Dems Inflation Worry, Musk on Trump Tweet Ban(Podcast)

Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy.
Bloomberg Washington Correspondent Joe Mathieu delivers insight and analysis on the latest headlines from the White House and Capitol Hill, including conversations with influential lawmakers and key figures in politics and policy. Guests: Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady, Bloomberg Government elections reporter Greg Giroux and Bloomberg Politics Contributors Jeanne Sheehan Zaino and Rick Davis.
May 10, 2022
