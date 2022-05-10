Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Fed Warns of Worsening Market Liquidity
Bloomberg News Federal Reserve Reporter Matt Boesler discusses the Fed's warning of deteriorating liquidity conditions across key financial markets amid rising risks from the war in Ukraine, monetary tightening and high inflation. Ronald Paulus, Strategic Advisor at Strongline, talks about staffing and safety issues in the nursing industry. stacy-marie ishmael, Bloomberg News Managing Editor for Crypto, explains how a particular stablecoin has led investors down a road of volatility. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg News Senior Reporter Matthew Campbell share the details of Matthew's Businessweek Magazine story The Front Line of the U.S.-China Cold War Slices Through Japan. And we Drive to the Close with Shawn Cruz, Head Trading Strategist at TD Ameritrade. Hosts: Carol Massar, Mike Regan and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
May 10, 2022