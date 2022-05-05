Matt Miller and Paul Sweeney focus on market coverage as Wall Street begins its day, with analysis from Bloomberg Opinion writers, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, and influential newsmakers.
The Tape Podcast • Browse all episodes
Inflation, Energy, And Markets
Megan Horneman, Chief Investment Officer at Verdence Capital Advisors, discusses the economy, markets, and inflation. Dave Rainey, Portfolio Manager at Hennessy Focus Fund, talks about markets, investing, and the economy. Jonathan Maxwell, CEO and founder of Sustainable Development Capital LLP, talks about impact investing, energy, and the economy in 2022. Vince Cignarella, Global Macro Squawk with Bloomberg News, discusses foreign exchange, investing, and markets. Hosted by Matt Miller and Katie Greifeld.
May 05, 2022
Advertisement