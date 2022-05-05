Guy Johnson and Alix Steel bring you the conversations dominating the trading desks at the City of London and the view from on Wall Street. Join us every business day for a deep-dive rundown of transatlantic market action, brought to you by Bloomberg Radio.
The Cable Podcast • Browse all episodes
Fed Hike, Remarks from BoE Gov Bailey, Uber Outlook
Hosts Guy Johnson and Marcus Ashworth discuss the Fed hike and remarks from Jerome Powell with Bloomberg Senior US Economist Yelena Shulyatyeva, hear from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, talk OPEC with Bloomberg Intelligence Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone, and hear from Uber's CEO Dara Khosrowshahi.
May 05, 2022
Advertisement