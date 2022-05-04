Matt Miller and Paul Sweeney focus on market coverage as Wall Street begins its day, with analysis from Bloomberg Opinion writers, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, and influential newsmakers.
The Fed, Interest Rates, And Pandemic Darlings
Danielle DiMartino Booth, CEO & Chief Strategist at Quill Intelligence, LLC, discusses the Federal Reserve, interest rates, and the possibility of stagflation in the US. Anders Persson, CIO of Global Fixed Income at Nuveen, talks about markets and the Fed. Dan Ives, Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at WedBush Securities, discusses stocks that performed well in 2020 during the pandemic but are now facing challenges. John Authers, Senior Editor with Bloomberg Opinion, discusses his column on the likeliness of the Fed engineering a soft landing. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Kriti Gupta.
May 04, 2022