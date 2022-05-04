Tom Keene, Jon Ferro, Lisa Abramowicz, and Paul Sweeney have the economy and the markets "under surveillance" as they cover the latest in finance, economics and investment, and talk with the leading voices shaping the conversation around world markets.
Surveillance: Inflation with Jamie Dimon
Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase CEO, says the Fed should have raised rates sooner. Paul Romer, NYU Professor, Nobel Laureate & Former World Bank Chief Economist, says a stable 4% inflation rate should be a good target for the Fed. Ben Laidler, eToro Global Markets Strategist, says equities are in a correction. Elaine Kamarck, Brookings Senior Fellow, Harvard Professor & Former Clinton Administration Official, says the debate over abortion is causing a tsunami of fury ahead of mid-term elections. Barbara Corcoran, The Corcoran Group Founder & "Shark Tank" Executive Producer, says the under-footings of the real estate market are solid.
