Balance of Power: Blockbuster Roe v Wade Leak
Democratic Minnesota Senator Tina Smith discusses the leaked draft of a majority opinion showing the Supreme Court is poised to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. She spoke to Bloomberg's David Westin.
May 03, 2022
