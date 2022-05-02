Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Mike Lynch follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
US Military's new Recruitment Plan and Trevor Bauer
Join Michael Barr and Mike Lynch as they discuss a new recruitment plan the US Military is considering to enlist college athletes, Trevor Bauer's 2-year ban, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's self-assist in the NBA Playoffs.
May 02, 2022
