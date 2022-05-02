Matt Miller and Paul Sweeney focus on market coverage as Wall Street begins its day, with analysis from Bloomberg Opinion writers, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, and influential newsmakers.
The Tape Podcast • Browse all episodes
The End Of Easy Money (Radio)
Liz McCormick, Chief Correspondent: Global Macro Markets for Bloomberg News, discusses her “Big Take” story on quantitative tightening and the end of easy money policy in the US and abroad. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Kriti Gupta.
May 02, 2022
Advertisement