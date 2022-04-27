Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: When Will Inflation Peak?
Alan Blinder, Professor of Economics at Princeton University and former Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve Board discusses economic growth and inflation. He spoke with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Apr 27, 2022
