Balance of Power: Turkey Blocks Russian Airplanes to Syria
James Jeffrey, Chair of the Middle East Program at the Wilson Center and former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey discusses the decision by Turkey to close it's airspace to Russian jets flying to Syria. He spoke with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Apr 27, 2022
