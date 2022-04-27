Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: DeSantis Disney Feud Taxpayer Impact
National Republican media strategist Adam Goodman discusses the consequences of the feud between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney. He spoke to Bloomberg's David Westin.
Apr 27, 2022
