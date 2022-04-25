Editorials and commentaries from Bloomberg Opinion
Opinion Podcast • Browse all episodes
Elon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private (Podcast)
Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg Opinion Deals and Industrials Columnist Brooke Sutherland discuss how inflation and supply-chain shocks have some investors saying the manufacturing recovery has peaked. Bloomberg Intelligence Senior Technology Analyst Mandeep Singh, Bloomberg Businessweek Features Editor Max Chafkin, Bloomberg News Deals Team Leader Liana Baker, Bloomberg News Senior Executive Editor of Global Tech Brad Stone and Bloomberg News Technology Reporter Kurt Wagner break the news that Elon Musk clinches a deal to take Twitter private for $44 billion. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Apr 25, 2022
Advertisement