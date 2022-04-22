Matt Miller and Paul Sweeney focus on market coverage as Wall Street begins its day, with analysis from Bloomberg Opinion writers, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, and influential newsmakers.
Disney’s Battle With DeSantis (Radio)
Joe Mysak, Editor of the Bloomberg Brief: Municipal Markets, discusses the latest news from the municipal bond market. He talks about Disney’s battle with Florida governor Ron DeSantis. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.
Apr 22, 2022
