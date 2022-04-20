Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.Hosted by Bryan Curtis and Doug Krizner.
Iris Pang on China's Economy (Radio)
Iris Pang, Chief economist for Greater China at ING Bank, discusses her outlook for China's economy with Kathleen Hays and Bryan Curtis on Bloomberg Daybreak Asia.
Apr 20, 2022
