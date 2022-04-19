Browse all episodes

Getting Into Drug Trials Is Easier If You’re White

Bloomberg News Finance Reporter Sri Natarajan explains how a parade of senior Goldman Sachs executives are writing one check after another to sway a crucial Senate primary in Pennsylvania. Bloomberg Businessweek Editor Joel Weber and Bloomberg News Health Care Reporter Robert Langreth discuss that Black people are about twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease as White people, but for years the pharmaceutical industry has mostly left them out of trials intended to prove new drugs are safe and effective. Bloomberg News Finance Reporter Jenny Surane talks about Mastercard's announcement to tie all employee bonuses to meeting ESG goals. And we Drive to the Close with Eric Marshall, Portfolio Manager at Hodges Funds. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.