Texas Woman Falsely Arrested for Murder Over Abortion

Mary Ziegler a professor at Florida State University College of Law, discusses Oklahoma's new strict abortion law and the arrest of a woman for murder over an abortion in Texas. Pat Parenteau, a professor at the Vermont Law School, discusses Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts for the first time joining with the liberal justices in blasting the conservative majority’s handling of the shadow docket. June Grasso hosts.