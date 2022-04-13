Browse all episodes

Bloomberg Westminster: Not Over Yet

After Boris Johnson became the first sitting prime minister to be fined by the police for breaking the law, Bloomberg reporter Alex Morales says 'Partygate' is not over yet. We get reaction from SNP MP Kirsten Oswald. Plus: Vincent Keaveny, Lord Mayor of the City of London tells Bloomberg's Yuan Potts that city centres have a bright future, despite more hybrid working. And Bloomberg Opinion columnist Adrian Wooldridge says Rishi Sunak is just the tip of the Tories’ leadership crisis.