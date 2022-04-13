Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power Podcast • Browse all episodes
Balance of Power:Investigating NY Mass Subway Shooting(Podcast)
Former Boston police commissioner, Ed Davis discusses the investigation and search for the suspect in the New York subway shootings. He spoke with Bloomberg's Joe Mathieu.
Apr 13, 2022
Advertisement