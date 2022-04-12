Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec bring together the latest news from the world of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editor
Bloomberg Businessweek Podcast • Browse all episodes
Luxury Living Makes Big Comeback in the Big Apple
Barbara Fox, President at Fox Residential Group, discusses the hot NYC luxury housing market. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.
Apr 12, 2022
Advertisement