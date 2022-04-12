Hero

Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.

Balance of Power: Subway Shooting Investigation

Daniel Linskey, managing director in Kroll Institute's Security Risk Management practice discusses the investigation of the subway shootings in Brooklyn. He spoke with Bloomberg's Joe Mathieu.

Apr 12, 2022

