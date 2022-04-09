David Westin hosts a new look at the financial stories that shape our world as seen through the eyes of people whose perspective we value.
Bloomberg Wall Street Week: Patterson, Peters, Sharma
One of the most iconic brands in financial television returns for today's issues and today's world. On Wall Street Week, Rebecca Patterson of Bridgewater and Greg Peters of PGIM Fixed Income on the week in the markets, Ruchir Sharma of Rockefeller International on commodities in emerging markets, and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on the rising odds of a recession in the United States
