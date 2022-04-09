Browse all episodes

Bloomberg Wall Street Week: Patterson, Peters, Sharma

One of the most iconic brands in financial television returns for today's issues and today's world. On Wall Street Week, Rebecca Patterson of Bridgewater and Greg Peters of PGIM Fixed Income on the week in the markets, Ruchir Sharma of Rockefeller International on commodities in emerging markets, and former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers on the rising odds of a recession in the United States