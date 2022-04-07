Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu, and Mike Lynch follow the money in the world of sports, taking listeners inside decisions that power the multibillion dollar industry.
MLB is Back with Noah Garden
Michael Barr, Scarlet Fu and Mike Lynch discuss the return of Tiger Woods, the longevity of the NBA season, issues within the NFL and the beginning of the Major League Baseball season. The hosts are joined by Noah Garden, Chief Revenue Officer of the MLB as they talk about the upcoming season, partnerships and more on Thursday's Business of Sports.
