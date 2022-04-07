Guy Johnson and Alix Steel bring you the conversations dominating the trading desks at the City of London and the view from on Wall Street. Join us every business day for a deep-dive rundown of transatlantic market action, brought to you by Bloomberg Radio.
The Cable Podcast • Browse all episodes
Kuleba’s Weapons Plea, Macron-omics, SpaceX
Therese Raphael, Bloomberg Opinion Columnist, discusses her column, Only One Thing Will Help Ukraine Now. Weapons. John Authers, Bloomberg Opinion Columnist, discusses his column, Le Pen Is Finally Getting Noticed by Markets. Mike Mckee, Bloomberg International Economics and Policy Correspondent, discusses monetary policy at the Fed and ECB. Ed Ludlow, Bloomberg West Coast Correspondent, discusses the upcoming SpaceX launch. Hosted by Guy Johnson and Kristine Aquino.
Apr 07, 2022
Advertisement