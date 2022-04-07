Browse all episodes

Baystate Business: Rep. Trahan, Massport, Supply Chain (Audio)

Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan Anne Mostue and Janet Wu 4-6-22 Bloomberg’s Justin Bachman talks with us about JetBlue’s offer to buy Spirit airlines. Janet Wu speaks with MA Representative Lori Trahan, who just returned from Ukraine. Bill Mullen, Greater Boston Association of Realtors lawyer, on the so-called "love letters" from prospective home buyers to sellers, trying to entice sellers into selling buyers their homes. We will speak with Lauren Gleason, Massport deputy ports director, on the new cruise ship season and related issues. Babson College Professor Peter Cohen speaks with us about the latest on the supply chain issues. Specifically, how supply chain conditions change and how businesses can plan for different scenarios. Paul Craney with the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance talks about the state collecting a strong $3.8 billion in taxes in March. Anne Mostue reports on the new “Chief Purpose Officer” of Deloitte. He is responsible for driving strategy around diversity, equity, and inclusion. Jon Leland, Kickstarter CSO, whose workforce is participating in a trial to test the four-day work week. Lisa Whalen, Automotive & Mobility Analyst with Morning Consult, about their new poll which shows people do not feel safe riding in self-driving cars.