Surveillance: Fed Tightening with Dudley
Bill Dudley, Former New York Fed President and Bloomberg Opinion Columnist, says the Fed might need to force stocks to fall. Evelyn Farkas, Former U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, says she is worried the U.S. is not thinking enough about how to save lives in Ukraine. Michael Collins, PGIM Fixed Income Senior Portfolio Manager, says higher inflation is going to start destroying demand. Senator Bill Cassidy, (R) Louisiana, is proposing an Operation Warp Speed to combat high energy prices. Lindsey Piegza, Stifel Chief Economist, expects a negative GDP print in the first quarter of next year.
Apr 06, 2022