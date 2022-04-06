Matt Miller and Paul Sweeney focus on market coverage as Wall Street begins its day, with analysis from Bloomberg Opinion writers, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts, and influential newsmakers.
David McCormick’s MAGA Transition (Radio)
Josh Green, National Correspondent with Bloomberg Businessweek, discusses his Bloomberg “Big Take” story on David McCormick becoming a more “Trumpian” Senate candidate in Pennsylvania and how he’s climbed in polls since taking that shift. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.
Apr 06, 2022
