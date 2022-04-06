Bloomberg Westminster: Not a Good Idea

Bloomberg Westminster is your daily guide to British politics. In less than half an hour, we'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.
This month's increase in National Insurance probably wasn't a good idea, says Nigel Mills, Conservative MP for Amber Valley, given the other rising costs U.K. households are facing. But, he tells Bloomberg Westminster's Caroline Hepker and Yuan Potts, at some point we need to start paying off the bill racked up over the past two years. Plus: Could Vladimir Putin ever be held accountable for his actions in Ukraine? We get the view of Bloomberg Opinion columnist Therese Raphael.
