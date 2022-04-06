Browse all episodes

Bloomberg Westminster: Not a Good Idea

This month's increase in National Insurance probably wasn't a good idea, says Nigel Mills, Conservative MP for Amber Valley, given the other rising costs U.K. households are facing. But, he tells Bloomberg Westminster's Caroline Hepker and Yuan Potts, at some point we need to start paying off the bill racked up over the past two years. Plus: Could Vladimir Putin ever be held accountable for his actions in Ukraine? We get the view of Bloomberg Opinion columnist Therese Raphael.