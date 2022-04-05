Browse all episodes

Markets, COVID, Twitter, And Crypto

Priya Misra, Managing Director and Global Head of Rates Strategy at TD Securities, talks about the economy and investing in 2022. Sam Fazeli, Senior Pharmaceutical Analyst/Head of EMEA Research with Bloomberg Intelligence, discusses the latest on COVID and the BA.2 variant. Dan Ives, Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at WedBush Securities, discusses Elon Musk taking a stake in Twitter and the company’s stock jump. Rajesh Nakadi, Head of Investments of the Global Family Office at BNY Mellon Wealth Management, talks about a new Global Family Office survey and the insights it revealed about how families view and want to invest in cryptocurrency. Hosted by Paul Sweeney and Matt Miller.