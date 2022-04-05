Browse all episodes

MA Governor's Race Fundraising and Tiger Woods

4-5-22 Politico's Lisa Kashinsky with an update on fundraising in the Massachusetts governor's race. David Paleologos, at the Suffolk University Political Research Center, with his thoughts on the Massachusetts election season. Boston Globe reporter Hanna Krueger about her story on the disappearance and reliance on Vermont country stores. Bloomberg Reporter Molly Schuetz talks to us about Elon Musk and Twitter. He is joining the company’s board and plans to keep his stake under 15%. Martha Sheridan, President and CEO of the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau. She discusses Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s new tourism campaign. Bloomberg's Luke McGrath talks about Tiger Woods playing in the Masters. Adrian Davies, president of Woodstock Corporation, an asset management and financial services firm. Anne Mostue was at Logan Airport where Jetblue announced new flights from Boston to London. She also asked about the recent cancellations at Logan on Sunday and Monday. Boston Globe reporter John Chesto speaks with us about his story on the return of traffic to the Boston seaport. Holy Cross College President Vince Rougeau discusses the school re-naming a series of buildings after Dr. Anthony Fauci.