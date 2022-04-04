Overnight on Wall Street is morning in Europe.Monitor your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the globe. Hosted by Caroline Hepker and Roger Hearing.
Bloomberg Daybreak EU Podcast • Browse all episodes
Mind the Gender Pay Gap (Audio)
Today is the deadline for companies with more than 250 employees in the U.K. to disclose their gender pay gap. Men were paid a median of 9.5% more than women last year, compared with 10% in 2020, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of filings submitted to the government so far. Bloomberg's Charlie Wells breaks down the findings with Caroline Hepker and Lizzy Burden on Daybreak Europe. Plus, Bloomberg's Dani Burger speaks to Denise Wilson, Chief Executive of the FTSE Women Leaders Review about increasing the number of women on FTSE boards.
Apr 04, 2022
Advertisement