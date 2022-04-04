Browse all episodes

Mind the Gender Pay Gap (Audio)

Today is the deadline for companies with more than 250 employees in the U.K. to disclose their gender pay gap. Men were paid a median of 9.5% more than women last year, compared with 10% in 2020, according to a Bloomberg News analysis of filings submitted to the government so far. Bloomberg's Charlie Wells breaks down the findings with Caroline Hepker and Lizzy Burden on Daybreak Europe. Plus, Bloomberg's Dani Burger speaks to Denise Wilson, Chief Executive of the FTSE Women Leaders Review about increasing the number of women on FTSE boards.