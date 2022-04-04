Browse all episodes

Bloomberg Westminster: Holding Russia to Account

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt says the U.K. has effectively committed to being the arsenal for the Ukrainians. He also tells Bloomberg Westminster's Yuan Potts and Caroline Hepker that his Conservative colleague coming out as trans is a seminal moment. Plus, Professor Phil Hubbard from King's College London discusses his new book 'Borderland: Identity and Belonging at the Edge of England" about Kent's central part of Britain's discourse about Brexit, the pandemic and migration.