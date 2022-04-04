Bloomberg Westminster is your daily guide to British politics. In less than half an hour, we'll tell you what's happening and explain why it matters.
Bloomberg Westminster Podcast • Browse all episodes
Bloomberg Westminster: Holding Russia to Account
Conservative MP Crispin Blunt says the U.K. has effectively committed to being the arsenal for the Ukrainians. He also tells Bloomberg Westminster's Yuan Potts and Caroline Hepker that his Conservative colleague coming out as trans is a seminal moment. Plus, Professor Phil Hubbard from King's College London discusses his new book 'Borderland: Identity and Belonging at the Edge of England" about Kent's central part of Britain's discourse about Brexit, the pandemic and migration.
Apr 04, 2022
Advertisement