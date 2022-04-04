Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power: Ukraine War Crimes Investigation (Radio)
Ian Bremmer, founder and President of the Eurasia Group and G-Zero Media, discusses the Ukraine-Russia war. He spoke with Bloomberg's David Westin.
Apr 04, 2022
