Sunburn and Frost Bite (podcast)

David Bianco, chief investment officer of the Americas for fund manager DWS Group, joined the “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss his cautious near-term outlook for the stock market: “We're quite concerned about the longevity of this cycle. I feel as if this cycle has aged quickly. It's aged mostly from very high inflation, much earlier than you typically see in the first couple of years of a new economic expansion.”