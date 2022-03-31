Browse all episodes

Baystate Business: Oil Reserves and Restaurant Fees (Radio)

Bloomberg Baystate Business With Tom Moroney, Joe Shortsleeve, Kim Carrigan Janet Wu and Anne Mostue 3-31-22 Perpetua Resources Corp. CEO Laurel Sayer talks with us about President Biden adding battery materials to the list of items covered by the Defense Production Act to secure U.S Production of materials to bolster our clean energy economy. Perpetua is a mineral exploration company which focuses on gold mining and development projects. Boston Herald Political Columnist Joe Battenfeld on the North End Restaurant Battle Boston Globe food critic Devra First will talk about 10 new Boston restaurants. Janet Wu speaks with the CEO of Boston-based Starry, Inc. The company just went public this week. Starry is a wireless technology developer. Andrew Robbins, CEO, Paytronix, will join us to talk about the state of the restaurant/retail industry, employee loyalty and new digital experiences Bloomberg News Oil Futures reporter Julia Fanzeres on President Biden releasing oil reserves Anne Mostue talks with restaurant owners in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood about how they feel about JP restaurants paying a similar fee as the North End for outdoor dining. Chef Mike Fucci, owner of a catering biz in Needham, who has been talking to others in the food business about withholding their meals taxes in protest of Boston's North End fees. Entrepreneur Donna Lee, from Harvard, MA, will talk about how her yoga mat made it into the $100,000 goodie bags received by Oscar-nominated actors this year before the ceremonies.