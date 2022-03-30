Browse all episodes

Leland Miller on China Beige Book Q1 Early Look (Radio)

Leland Miller, CEO of China Beige Book, discusses China Beige Book's 1Q 2022 Early Look with Kathleen Hays and Doug Krizner on Bloomberg Daybreak Asia. Miller says China's economy as a whole thus far is performing closer to the government's version than the more frustrated investment houses. China's property is doing much better than advertised, retail is doing terrible, and credit easing is still not yet happening. However, CBB's loan demand gauges suggest corporate appetite is now - finally - ripe for a pivot.