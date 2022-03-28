Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.Hosted by Bryan Curtis and Doug Krizner.
Zhikai Chen on the Markets (Radio)
Zhikai Chen, Head of Asian Equities at BNP Paribas Asset Management, discusses the latest on the markets with Haidi Stroud-Watts and Bryan Curtis on Bloomberg Daybreak Asia.
Mar 28, 2022
