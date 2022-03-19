Host June Grasso speaks with prominent attorneys and legal scholars, analyzing major legal issues and cases in the news.
Lawyer's Deeply Personal Fight for Transgender Rights
Erik Larson, Bloomberg Legal Reporter, profiles Chase Strangio, the American Civil Liberties Union lawyer who leads the organization's legal fight for transgender rights. Former federal prosecutor Robert Mintz, a partner at McCarter & English, discusses Steve Bannon's attempt to use an advice-of-counsel defense in his upcoming trial. June Grasso hosts.
Mar 19, 2022
