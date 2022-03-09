Bloomberg Balance of Power, where the world of politics meets the world of business. David Westin speaks with experts from Bloomberg News, Bloomberg Government, Bloomberg Tax and Bloomberg Law about how lawmakers, government officials, and business leaders impact business and American policies at home and abroad.
Balance of Power Podcast • Browse all episodes
Balance of Power: The Future of Global Energy Markets (Radio)
Mar 09, 2022
Mary Landrieu, Former-Senator from Louisiana, joins from CERAWeek in Houston, to discuss the future of global energy and the importance of natural gas production.
