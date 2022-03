Browse all episodes

Markets, Semiconductors, And Oil Prices

Phil Orlando, Chief Equity Market Strategist and Head of Client Portfolio Management at Federated Hermes, discusses the economy and markets. Priya Misra, Managing Director and Global Head of Rates Strategy at TD Securities, talks about interest rates and the economy in 2022. Everett Millman, Chief Market Analyst at Gainesville Coins, discusses commodities and natural gas amid the Ukraine-Russia war. Lincoln Clark, Partner and Global Leader of KPMG’s Semiconductor Practice, talks about US executives expressing confidence in financials and operations despite expected chip shortages. Hosted by Matt Miller and Sonali Basak.