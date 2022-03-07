Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.Hosted by Bryan Curtis and Doug Krizner.
Bloomberg Daybreak Asia Podcast • Browse all episodes
Betty Wang on China's Economy (Radio)
Betty Wang, Senior China Economist at ANZ, discusses the latest on China's National People's Congress and China's economic growth goal for the year with Juliette Saly on Bloomberg Daybreak Asia.
Mar 07, 2022
Advertisement