What Facebook and Twitter Did After Jan. 6, 2021

Bloomberg News Social Media Reporter Naomi Nix explains what Facebook and Twitter have done regarding misinformation following last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol. Dr. Ian Lustbader, Clinical Professor of Medicine at NYU Langone, discusses record Covid cases and a growing demand in testing. Bloomberg Businessweek Freelance Writer Jill Filipovic shares the details of her Businessweek Magazine story Covid Is Reversing 25 Years of Progress for the World’s Girls. Bloomberg News Macro Strategist Cameron Crise discusses why the minutes of December’s FOMC meeting seem so important and that if you’re under 40, you’ve never seen a hawkish Fed. And we Drive to the Close with Alan Zafran, Founding Partner and Co-CEO at IEQ Capital. Hosts: Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec. Producer: Paul Brennan.