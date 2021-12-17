Bloomberg Daybreak provides listeners with everything they need to know as they start their day. Hear breaking economic, business and market news, as well as global, national, and local news and sports. Karen Moskow and Nathan Hager host.
Bloomberg Daybreak: December 17, 2021 - Hour 1 (Radio)
Bloomberg Daybreak with Karen Moskow and Nathan Hager. GUESTS: Jamie Tarabay Bloomberg Journalist Bloomberg Editorial on Chinese Spies Accused of Using Huawei in Secret Telecom Hack Andy Pekosz Professor: Molecular Microbiology and Immunology Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health on Covid-19
